Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.