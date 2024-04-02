Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.