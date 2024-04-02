Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

ESGV opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

