Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $283.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

