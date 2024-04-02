Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $656,000 Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,082,480.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 113,888 shares of company stock worth $1,347,604.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

