Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

