Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,568.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,587.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,327.17.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

