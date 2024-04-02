Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $372,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. grew its position in shares of Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.