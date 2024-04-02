Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

