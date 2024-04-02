Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,338 shares of company stock worth $6,613,024 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.