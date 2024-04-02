Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

