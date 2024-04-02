Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $478.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.97 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.86 and its 200 day moving average is $427.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.