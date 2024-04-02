Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 976 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

