Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,883 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 5,116,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,751. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.