Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

