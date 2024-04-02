Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,826. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

