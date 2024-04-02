Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

LMT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.23. The company had a trading volume of 837,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.19 and a 200-day moving average of $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.