Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

PGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.03. 1,887,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $210.71.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.