Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 803.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,387. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

