Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

