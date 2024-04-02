Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.