Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $520.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,937. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

