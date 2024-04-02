Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

