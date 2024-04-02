Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

