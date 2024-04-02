Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $30.85 on Friday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $19,074,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

