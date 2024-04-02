Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,500.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,500 ($56.49) and last traded at GBX 4,420 ($55.49), with a volume of 245114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,250 ($53.35).

Renishaw Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,171.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,083.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,609.40.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 5,671.64%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.