Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,629,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

