Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 3,189,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,225. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

