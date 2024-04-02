Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 190,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 388,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

