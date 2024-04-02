Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 404,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,414. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

