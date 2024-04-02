Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,533,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RSPG stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,579. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.