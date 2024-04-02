Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,667 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up about 0.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

