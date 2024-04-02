Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 10,026,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

