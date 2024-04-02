Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,161. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.