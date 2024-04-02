Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 2nd (ALDX, ALLT, APVO, BGI, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CORR, DFS, DLNG)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 2nd:

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND). The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). Edward Jones issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

