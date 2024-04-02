Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 2nd (ALDX, ALLT, APVO, BGI, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CORR, DFS, DLNG)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 2nd:

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND). The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). Edward Jones issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.