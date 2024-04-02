Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

4/2/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $345.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $345.00 to $342.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CASY traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.68. 193,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,104. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.34 and its 200-day moving average is $282.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

