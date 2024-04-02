Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.09. 161,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,880. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.99. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.