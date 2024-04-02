Robert A. Rubin Sells 5,565 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

