Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,604 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 2,234,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

