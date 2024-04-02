Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. The stock had a trading volume of 934,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

