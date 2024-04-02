Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. 2,280,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

