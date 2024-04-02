Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,144,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,031,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,954. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

