Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 213 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 4,456,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,520. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

