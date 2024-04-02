Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,750. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

