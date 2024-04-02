Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

ROP stock opened at $553.62 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.