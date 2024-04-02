Roth Mkm Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $22.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 1,313,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,615. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

