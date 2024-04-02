Royal Bank of Canada Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,366,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,459. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

