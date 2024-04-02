Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

RPRX stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

