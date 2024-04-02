RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.24), with a volume of 9406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.19).
RTC Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.27.
RTC Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
About RTC Group
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
Read More
