RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 6,758,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,265. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

